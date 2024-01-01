1 Qatari rial to US dollars

Convert QAR to USD at the real exchange rate

1 qar
0.27 usd

1.00000 QAR = 0.27442 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / US Dollar
1 QAR0.27442 USD
5 QAR1.37212 USD
10 QAR2.74424 USD
20 QAR5.48848 USD
50 QAR13.72120 USD
100 QAR27.44240 USD
250 QAR68.60600 USD
500 QAR137.21200 USD
1000 QAR274.42400 USD
2000 QAR548.84800 USD
5000 QAR1372.12000 USD
10000 QAR2744.24000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 USD3.64400 QAR
5 USD18.22000 QAR
10 USD36.44000 QAR
20 USD72.88000 QAR
50 USD182.20000 QAR
100 USD364.40000 QAR
250 USD911.00000 QAR
500 USD1822.00000 QAR
1000 USD3644.00000 QAR
2000 USD7288.00000 QAR
5000 USD18220.00000 QAR
10000 USD36440.00000 QAR