100 Philippine pesos to South African rand

Convert PHP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

100 php
33.43 zar

1.000 PHP = 0.3343 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:14
How to convert Philippine pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South African Rand
1 PHP0.33429 ZAR
5 PHP1.67145 ZAR
10 PHP3.34290 ZAR
20 PHP6.68580 ZAR
50 PHP16.71450 ZAR
100 PHP33.42900 ZAR
250 PHP83.57250 ZAR
500 PHP167.14500 ZAR
1000 PHP334.29000 ZAR
2000 PHP668.58000 ZAR
5000 PHP1,671.45000 ZAR
10000 PHP3,342.90000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Philippine Peso
1 ZAR2.99141 PHP
5 ZAR14.95705 PHP
10 ZAR29.91410 PHP
20 ZAR59.82820 PHP
50 ZAR149.57050 PHP
100 ZAR299.14100 PHP
250 ZAR747.85250 PHP
500 ZAR1,495.70500 PHP
1000 ZAR2,991.41000 PHP
2000 ZAR5,982.82000 PHP
5000 ZAR14,957.05000 PHP
10000 ZAR29,914.10000 PHP