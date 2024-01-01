5 South African rand to Philippine pesos

Convert ZAR to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 zar
14.96 php

1.000 ZAR = 2.993 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06288.8411.4681.6580.96918.109
1 GBP1.1711.242103.9661.7181.9411.13421.192
1 USD0.9420.805183.6781.3831.5620.91317.056
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert South African rand to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Philippine Peso
1 ZAR2.99267 PHP
5 ZAR14.96335 PHP
10 ZAR29.92670 PHP
20 ZAR59.85340 PHP
50 ZAR149.63350 PHP
100 ZAR299.26700 PHP
250 ZAR748.16750 PHP
500 ZAR1,496.33500 PHP
1000 ZAR2,992.67000 PHP
2000 ZAR5,985.34000 PHP
5000 ZAR14,963.35000 PHP
10000 ZAR29,926.70000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South African Rand
1 PHP0.33415 ZAR
5 PHP1.67075 ZAR
10 PHP3.34150 ZAR
20 PHP6.68300 ZAR
50 PHP16.70750 ZAR
100 PHP33.41500 ZAR
250 PHP83.53750 ZAR
500 PHP167.07500 ZAR
1000 PHP334.15000 ZAR
2000 PHP668.30000 ZAR
5000 PHP1,670.75000 ZAR
10000 PHP3,341.50000 ZAR