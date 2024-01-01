20 Philippine pesos to Singapore dollars

Convert PHP to SGD at the real exchange rate

20 php
0.48 sgd

1.000 PHP = 0.02395 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06288.6781.4651.6540.9717.878
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9631.7171.9391.13720.96
1 USD0.9420.803183.5281.381.5580.91316.84
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 PHP0.02395 SGD
5 PHP0.11973 SGD
10 PHP0.23947 SGD
20 PHP0.47893 SGD
50 PHP1.19733 SGD
100 PHP2.39466 SGD
250 PHP5.98665 SGD
500 PHP11.97330 SGD
1000 PHP23.94660 SGD
2000 PHP47.89320 SGD
5000 PHP119.73300 SGD
10000 PHP239.46600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SGD41.75960 PHP
5 SGD208.79800 PHP
10 SGD417.59600 PHP
20 SGD835.19200 PHP
50 SGD2,087.98000 PHP
100 SGD4,175.96000 PHP
250 SGD10,439.90000 PHP
500 SGD20,879.80000 PHP
1000 SGD41,759.60000 PHP
2000 SGD83,519.20000 PHP
5000 SGD208,798.00000 PHP
10000 SGD417,596.00000 PHP