2,000 Philippine pesos to Mozambican meticals

Convert PHP to MZN at the real exchange rate

2,000 php
2,241.02 mzn

1.000 PHP = 1.121 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7111.4651.6550.96917.896
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8791.7161.9381.13520.956
1 USD0.9420.804183.5241.381.5580.91216.85
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 PHP1.12051 MZN
5 PHP5.60255 MZN
10 PHP11.20510 MZN
20 PHP22.41020 MZN
50 PHP56.02550 MZN
100 PHP112.05100 MZN
250 PHP280.12750 MZN
500 PHP560.25500 MZN
1000 PHP1,120.51000 MZN
2000 PHP2,241.02000 MZN
5000 PHP5,602.55000 MZN
10000 PHP11,205.10000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Philippine Peso
1 MZN0.89245 PHP
5 MZN4.46226 PHP
10 MZN8.92452 PHP
20 MZN17.84904 PHP
50 MZN44.62260 PHP
100 MZN89.24520 PHP
250 MZN223.11300 PHP
500 MZN446.22600 PHP
1000 MZN892.45200 PHP
2000 MZN1,784.90400 PHP
5000 MZN4,462.26000 PHP
10000 MZN8,924.52000 PHP