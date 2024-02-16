Moldovan leu to Brazilian reais Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Moldovan leu to Brazilian reais history summary. This is the Moldovan leu (MDL) to Brazilian reais (BRL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MDL and BRL historical data from 16-02-2019 to 16-02-2024.

1,000 mdl
277.96 brl

1.00000 MDL = 0.27796 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16 Feb 2024
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies on February 16, 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85561.0773589.43921.451571.649970.9490518.3641
1 GBP1.1687711.25925104.541.696651.928561.1092221.4647
1 USD0.92820.794123183.01781.347351.531510.8809517.0456
1 INR0.01118080.00956570.012045610.01622970.0184480.01061160.205325

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.