몰도바 레우 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 to Brazilian reais is currently 0.307 today, reflecting a -0.277% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.192% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.308 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.301 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.824% increase in value.