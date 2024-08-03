Euro to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Tanzanian shillings is currently 2,933.430 today, reflecting a 1.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.931% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,936.660 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 2,879.750 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 1.207% increase in value.