Euro to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Tongan paʻangas is currently 2.539 today, reflecting a -0.785% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.445% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 2.592 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 2.534 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -1.210% decrease in value.