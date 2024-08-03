Euro to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 24,542.400 today, reflecting a 1.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.070% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 24,675.700 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 24,259.300 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.785% decrease in value.