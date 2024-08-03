Euro to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Serbian dinars is currently 116.995 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.066% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 117.168 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 116.983 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.097% increase in value.