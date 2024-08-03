Euro to Serbian dinars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Euro to Serbian dinars history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to Serbian dinars (RSD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and RSD historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
Euro to Serbian dinars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Euro to Serbian dinars is currently 116.995 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.066% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 117.168 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 116.983 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.097% increase in value.
How to convert Euros to Serbian dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
