Euro to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Pakistani rupees is currently 304.294 today, reflecting a 1.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.639% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 304.629 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 300.640 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.