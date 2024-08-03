Euro to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Philippine pesos is currently 63.110 today, reflecting a 0.517% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.520% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 63.599 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 62.700 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.268% increase in value.