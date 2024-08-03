Euro to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to New Zealand dollars is currently 1.831 today, reflecting a 1.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.670% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.845 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 1.808 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.335% decrease in value.