Welcome to the Euro to New Zealand dollars history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to New Zealand dollars (NZD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and NZD historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
Euro to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Euro to New Zealand dollars is currently 1.831 today, reflecting a 1.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.670% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.845 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 1.808 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.335% decrease in value.
How to convert Euros to New Zealand dollars
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
