Euro to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 40.194 today, reflecting a 0.955% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.445% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 40.242 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 39.704 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.596% increase in value.