Euro to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 16.589 today, reflecting a -0.326% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.519% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 16.678 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 16.403 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 1.342% increase in value.