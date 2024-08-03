Euro to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Mongolian tugriks is currently 3,688.210 today, reflecting a 1.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.492% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 3,690.090 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 3,645.490 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.