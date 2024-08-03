Euro to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Malagasy ariaries is currently 4,953.470 today, reflecting a 1.077% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 1.168% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 4,958.910 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 4,882.260 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.658% increase in value.