Euro to Cayman Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Cayman Islands dollars is currently 0.895 today, reflecting a 0.986% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.502% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Cayman Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.896 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 0.884 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.