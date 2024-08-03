Euro to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Israeli new sheqels is currently 4.153 today, reflecting a 1.160% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 4.504% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 4.153 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 3.974 on 27-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-07-2024, with a 0.904% increase in value.