Euro to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Danish kroner is currently 7.462 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.015% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 7.463 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 7.461 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.016% increase in value.