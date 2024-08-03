Euro to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Colombian pesos is currently 4,514.630 today, reflecting a 2.161% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 3.295% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4,517.030 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 4,351.820 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 1.018% increase in value.