Euro to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 7.523 today, reflecting a 0.864% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.560% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 7.545 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 7.425 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.