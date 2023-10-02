500 Swiss francs to Philippine pesos

Convert CHF to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 chf
30979.15 php

1.00000 CHF = 61.95830 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:35 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.05787.7681.435141.645780.9678518.3952
1GBP1.1535411.21925101.241.655441.89841.1164521.2189
1USD0.94610.820176183.0351.357751.557030.915717.4032
1INR0.01139370.009877480.012043110.01635150.01875140.01102790.209589

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Philippine Peso
1 CHF61.95830 PHP
5 CHF309.79150 PHP
10 CHF619.58300 PHP
20 CHF1239.16600 PHP
50 CHF3097.91500 PHP
100 CHF6195.83000 PHP
250 CHF15489.57500 PHP
500 CHF30979.15000 PHP
1000 CHF61958.30000 PHP
2000 CHF123916.60000 PHP
5000 CHF309791.50000 PHP
10000 CHF619583.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swiss Franc
1 PHP0.01614 CHF
5 PHP0.08070 CHF
10 PHP0.16140 CHF
20 PHP0.32280 CHF
50 PHP0.80699 CHF
100 PHP1.61399 CHF
250 PHP4.03497 CHF
500 PHP8.06995 CHF
1000 PHP16.13990 CHF
2000 PHP32.27980 CHF
5000 PHP80.69950 CHF
10000 PHP161.39900 CHF