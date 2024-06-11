Convert CHF to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 Swiss francs to Philippine pesos

500 chf
32,711.75 php

SFr.1.000 CHF = ₱65.42 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Swiss francs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Philippine Peso
1 CHF65,42350 PHP
5 CHF327,11750 PHP
10 CHF654,23500 PHP
20 CHF1.308,47000 PHP
50 CHF3.271,17500 PHP
100 CHF6.542,35000 PHP
250 CHF16.355,87500 PHP
500 CHF32.711,75000 PHP
1000 CHF65.423,50000 PHP
2000 CHF130.847,00000 PHP
5000 CHF327.117,50000 PHP
10000 CHF654.235,00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swiss Franc
1 PHP0,01529 CHF
5 PHP0,07642 CHF
10 PHP0,15285 CHF
20 PHP0,30570 CHF
50 PHP0,76425 CHF
100 PHP1,52850 CHF
250 PHP3,82125 CHF
500 PHP7,64250 CHF
1000 PHP15,28500 CHF
2000 PHP30,57000 CHF
5000 PHP76,42500 CHF
10000 PHP152,85000 CHF