2000 Swiss francs to Philippine pesos

Convert CHF to PHP at the real exchange rate

2,000 chf
123,923.60 php

1.00000 CHF = 61.96180 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:34 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.05787.7681.435141.645520.9678518.3914
1GBP1.1534711.2193101.2451.65551.898191.1163921.2153
1USD0.94610.820143183.0351.357751.556780.9156517.3996
1INR0.01139370.009877070.012043110.01635150.01874850.01102730.209545

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Philippine Peso
1 CHF61.96180 PHP
5 CHF309.80900 PHP
10 CHF619.61800 PHP
20 CHF1239.23600 PHP
50 CHF3098.09000 PHP
100 CHF6196.18000 PHP
250 CHF15490.45000 PHP
500 CHF30980.90000 PHP
1000 CHF61961.80000 PHP
2000 CHF123923.60000 PHP
5000 CHF309809.00000 PHP
10000 CHF619618.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swiss Franc
1 PHP0.01614 CHF
5 PHP0.08070 CHF
10 PHP0.16139 CHF
20 PHP0.32278 CHF
50 PHP0.80695 CHF
100 PHP1.61390 CHF
250 PHP4.03475 CHF
500 PHP8.06950 CHF
1000 PHP16.13900 CHF
2000 PHP32.27800 CHF
5000 PHP80.69500 CHF
10000 PHP161.39000 CHF