1 Bahamian dollar to Pakistani rupees

Convert BSD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 bsd
277.90 pkr

1.000 BSD = 277.9 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7311.4641.6490.9717.755
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9021.7141.9311.13620.791
1 USD0.9410.804183.4991.3781.5510.91316.708
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BSD277.90000 PKR
5 BSD1,389.50000 PKR
10 BSD2,779.00000 PKR
20 BSD5,558.00000 PKR
50 BSD13,895.00000 PKR
100 BSD27,790.00000 PKR
250 BSD69,475.00000 PKR
500 BSD138,950.00000 PKR
1000 BSD277,900.00000 PKR
2000 BSD555,800.00000 PKR
5000 BSD1,389,500.00000 PKR
10000 BSD2,779,000.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bahamian Dollar
1 PKR0.00360 BSD
5 PKR0.01799 BSD
10 PKR0.03598 BSD
20 PKR0.07197 BSD
50 PKR0.17992 BSD
100 PKR0.35984 BSD
250 PKR0.89961 BSD
500 PKR1.79921 BSD
1000 PKR3.59842 BSD
2000 PKR7.19684 BSD
5000 PKR17.99210 BSD
10000 PKR35.98420 BSD