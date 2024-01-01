Bahamian dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BSD to NOK at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = kr11.00 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
BSD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 BSD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.154711.1547
Low10.874010.3949
Average11.012610.7656
Change0.40%3.82%
1 BSD to NOK stats

The performance of BSD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1547 and a 30 day low of 10.8740. This means the 30 day average was 11.0126. The change for BSD to NOK was 0.40.

The performance of BSD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.1547 and a 90 day low of 10.3949. This means the 90 day average was 10.7656. The change for BSD to NOK was 3.82.

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BSD10.99590 NOK
5 BSD54.97950 NOK
10 BSD109.95900 NOK
20 BSD219.91800 NOK
50 BSD549.79500 NOK
100 BSD1,099.59000 NOK
250 BSD2,748.97500 NOK
500 BSD5,497.95000 NOK
1000 BSD10,995.90000 NOK
2000 BSD21,991.80000 NOK
5000 BSD54,979.50000 NOK
10000 BSD109,959.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bahamian Dollar
1 NOK0.09094 BSD
5 NOK0.45472 BSD
10 NOK0.90943 BSD
20 NOK1.81886 BSD
50 NOK4.54716 BSD
100 NOK9.09431 BSD
250 NOK22.73578 BSD
500 NOK45.47155 BSD
1000 NOK90.94310 BSD
2000 NOK181.88620 BSD
5000 NOK454.71550 BSD
10000 NOK909.43100 BSD