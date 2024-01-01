Bahamian dollars to Colombian pesos today

Convert BSD to COP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = $4,385 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 BSD to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,498.25004,498.2500
Low4,260.75004,026.0000
Average4,383.85504,247.5766
Change2.46%7.94%
View full history

1 BSD to COP stats

The performance of BSD to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,498.2500 and a 30 day low of 4,260.7500. This means the 30 day average was 4,383.8550. The change for BSD to COP was 2.46.

The performance of BSD to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,498.2500 and a 90 day low of 4,026.0000. This means the 90 day average was 4,247.5766. The change for BSD to COP was 7.94.

Track market ratesView BSD to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0790.788
1 AUD0.652155.0410.9111.1050.87311.7920.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2130.95912.950.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 BSD4,385.38000 COP
5 BSD21,926.90000 COP
10 BSD43,853.80000 COP
20 BSD87,707.60000 COP
50 BSD219,269.00000 COP
100 BSD438,538.00000 COP
250 BSD1,096,345.00000 COP
500 BSD2,192,690.00000 COP
1000 BSD4,385,380.00000 COP
2000 BSD8,770,760.00000 COP
5000 BSD21,926,900.00000 COP
10000 BSD43,853,800.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bahamian Dollar
1 COP0.00023 BSD
5 COP0.00114 BSD
10 COP0.00228 BSD
20 COP0.00456 BSD
50 COP0.01140 BSD
100 COP0.02280 BSD
250 COP0.05701 BSD
500 COP0.11402 BSD
1000 COP0.22803 BSD
2000 COP0.45606 BSD
5000 COP1.14015 BSD
10000 COP2.28030 BSD