500 Bolivian bolivianos to Philippine pesos

Convert BOB to PHP at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ₱8.509 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:52
BOB to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 BOB to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.50918.5091
Low8.33328.0112
Average8.44828.2580
Change2.11%4.25%
1 BOB to PHP stats

The performance of BOB to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5091 and a 30 day low of 8.3332. This means the 30 day average was 8.4482. The change for BOB to PHP was 2.11.

The performance of BOB to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5091 and a 90 day low of 8.0112. This means the 90 day average was 8.2580. The change for BOB to PHP was 4.25.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.0358.89
1 CAD0.7161696.1021,236.050.6760.565111.07342.192
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Philippine Peso
1 BOB8.50913 PHP
5 BOB42.54565 PHP
10 BOB85.09130 PHP
20 BOB170.18260 PHP
50 BOB425.45650 PHP
100 BOB850.91300 PHP
250 BOB2,127.28250 PHP
500 BOB4,254.56500 PHP
1000 BOB8,509.13000 PHP
2000 BOB17,018.26000 PHP
5000 BOB42,545.65000 PHP
10000 BOB85,091.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PHP0.11752 BOB
5 PHP0.58761 BOB
10 PHP1.17521 BOB
20 PHP2.35042 BOB
50 PHP5.87605 BOB
100 PHP11.75210 BOB
250 PHP29.38025 BOB
500 PHP58.76050 BOB
1000 PHP117.52100 BOB
2000 PHP235.04200 BOB
5000 PHP587.60500 BOB
10000 PHP1,175.21000 BOB