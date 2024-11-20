Brunei dollar to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Vietnamese dongs is currently 18,987.300 today, reflecting a 0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.203% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 19,001.900 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 18,842.100 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.