Brunei dollar to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to New Taiwan dollars is currently 24.236 today, reflecting a -0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.128% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 24.312 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 24.150 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.288% decrease in value.