Brunei dollar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 1.768 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.864% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 1.773 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 1.729 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 1.807% increase in value.