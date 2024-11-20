Brunei dollar to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 13.484 today, reflecting a 0.557% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.331% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 13.621 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 13.391 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.