Brunei dollar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Surinamese dollars is currently 26.538 today, reflecting a -0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.037% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 26.568 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 25.839 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 1.503% increase in value.