Brunei dollar to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.589 today, reflecting a -0.084% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.364% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.591 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 0.585 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.188% increase in value.