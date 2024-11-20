Brunei dollar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Rwandan francs is currently 1,022.410 today, reflecting a 0.146% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.078% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,025.410 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 1,015.060 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.550% increase in value.