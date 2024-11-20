Brunei dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 2.837 today, reflecting a 0.094% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.050% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 2.841 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 2.820 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.318% decrease in value.