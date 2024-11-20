Brunei dollar to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Mauritian rupees is currently 34.636 today, reflecting a -0.284% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.463% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 35.404 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 34.574 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.651% decrease in value.