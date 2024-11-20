Brunei dollar to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Macanese patacas is currently 5.991 today, reflecting a 0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 5.999 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 5.949 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.264% decrease in value.