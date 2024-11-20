Brunei dollar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 3,473.760 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.551% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 3,477.730 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 3,428.830 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.366% increase in value.