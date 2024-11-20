Bermudan dollar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Ugandan shillings is currently 3,682.390 today, reflecting a 0.357% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.338% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 3,683.650 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 3,665.750 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.274% increase in value.