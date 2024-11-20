Bermudan dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 6.755 today, reflecting a -0.300% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.382% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 6.789 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 6.749 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.