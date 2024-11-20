Bermudan dollar to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Tajikistani somonis is currently 10.668 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.205% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 10.690 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 10.668 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.135% decrease in value.