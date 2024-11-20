Bermudan dollar to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 18.045 today, reflecting a 0.525% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.406% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 18.350 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 17.915 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.629% increase in value.