Bermudan dollar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Surinamese dollars is currently 35.517 today, reflecting a -0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.148% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 35.554 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 34.641 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 1.488% increase in value.