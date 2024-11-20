Bermudan dollar to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Swedish kronor is currently 10.907 today, reflecting a -0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.007% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 11.044 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 10.883 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.468% increase in value.