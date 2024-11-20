Bermudan dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 3.964 today, reflecting a 0.040% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.178% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 3.964 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 3.948 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.297% increase in value.