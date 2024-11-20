Bermudan dollar to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Norwegian kroner is currently 10.971 today, reflecting a -0.297% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.021% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 11.178 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 10.971 on 20-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.662% increase in value.