Bermudan dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 36.808 today, reflecting a 0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.020% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 36.885 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 36.707 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.485% increase in value.